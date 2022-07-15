Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Articles
Advertisement
Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Advertisement
  • Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song in his car after their dramatic breakup last month after a 12-year romance.
  • According to Spanish media site Marca, the sports star was leaving Barcelona’s training facility when a fan recorded him as his former lover’s single Inevitable played in the background.

“What a great song,” the fan could be heard shouting in the background of the video, which has garnered 4.5 million views and more than 250,000 likes on TikTok.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shakira receives stalker letters after splitting with Gerard Pique
Shakira receives stalker letters after splitting with Gerard Pique

Gerard Pique's ex-girlfriend Shakira is allegedly being stalked by fans. Fans have...

It was previously stated that the Barcelona footballer had severed relations with his purported new love interest in the hopes of reconciling with the Waka Waka hitmaker.

Advertisement

Pique’s action came after the singer threatened to reveal his secrets after he refused to allow their children, Sasha and Milan, to accompany their mother to Florida.

Later, Shakira requested that she accept complete responsibility for their boys, including five paid trips to Miami in first class for Pique to meet youngsters.

Also Read

Shakira and Gerard Pique’s painful split to be turned into a TV show?
Shakira and Gerard Pique’s painful split to be turned into a TV show?

Shakira and Gerard's breakup might turn in to a Tv show Juan...

However, Pique declined the offer, and it was claimed that his team is working on a counter proposition for the singer.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Lifestyle News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Damar Hamlin says, 'Can't Tell You How Appreciative I Am'
Damar Hamlin says, 'Can't Tell You How Appreciative I Am'
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Haldi Ceremony, Athiya Shetty wore an Antique Ivory Anarkali that took 2000 hours to Embroider
Haldi Ceremony, Athiya Shetty wore an Antique Ivory Anarkali that took 2000 hours to Embroider
At the Australian Open, Sania Mirza's sporty color blocking is a Grand Slam in our Eyes
At the Australian Open, Sania Mirza's sporty color blocking is a Grand Slam in our Eyes
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra Wedding
Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Misra Wedding
Huma Qureshi Fashionista
Huma Qureshi Fashionista
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story