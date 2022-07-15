Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song in his car after their dramatic breakup last month after a 12-year romance.

According to Spanish media site Marca, the sports star was leaving Barcelona’s training facility when a fan recorded him as his former lover’s single Inevitable played in the background.

“What a great song,” the fan could be heard shouting in the background of the video, which has garnered 4.5 million views and more than 250,000 likes on TikTok.

Gerard Pique has been caught listening to Shakira in his car. The superstar couple broke up last month after 12 years together.pic.twitter.com/Lp02edTaJ3 — Football España (@footballespana_) July 14, 2022

It was previously stated that the Barcelona footballer had severed relations with his purported new love interest in the hopes of reconciling with the Waka Waka hitmaker.

Pique’s action came after the singer threatened to reveal his secrets after he refused to allow their children, Sasha and Milan, to accompany their mother to Florida.

Later, Shakira requested that she accept complete responsibility for their boys, including five paid trips to Miami in first class for Pique to meet youngsters.

However, Pique declined the offer, and it was claimed that his team is working on a counter proposition for the singer.