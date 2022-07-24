How Angelina Jolie’s messy divorce from Brad Pitt impacted their relationship with their children

The highly publicized split between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie forced the children to choose between their mother and father.

The former A-list power couple first connected on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2003, and after Pitt split from ex-wife Jennifer Aniston in 2005, they began dating.

In 2006, the Maleficent actor and the Bullet Train star officially adopted their respective children Maddox and Zahara, and later that year, Jolie gave birth to their first biological daughter, Shiloh.

The ex-lovers welcomed twins, son Knox and daughter Vivienne, in 2008 after adopting another son named Pax Thien in 2007.

However, their 2016 divorce tore their family apart as the children started to live with their mother while Jolie and Pitt fought over who would get to keep them.

Later, Pitt was questioned about an alleged incident involving him and Maddox. He was exonerated, but according to OK! Magazine, there still seem to be some problems between the actor and his oldest children.

“Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” a source previously spilled to the outlet. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”

“Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other and just move on peacefully,” the insider added.

“She’s always reminding her mom and dad of the good times they shared. It pains her terribly to see them treating each other like they’re some type of monster,” the source shared.

The 16-year-old has been attempting to “encourage” her siblings “to have a relationship with their dad” because he has always supported them and is a human being who shouldn’t be treated like a monstrous criminal, according to the 16-year-old.

In the case of her older brothers, her pleadings went unheeded, but Zahara “is warming up to the idea, and it’s because of Shiloh’s influence that Vivienne and Knox want to see more of their dad,” according to Shiloh.

Prior to their birthday, Pitt had travelled to Rome to spend time with the twins. Jolie was reportedly relieved that Pitt could attend their special day because it meant “a lot” to her.

As for why there were no pictures of the meet-up, it was revealed by an insider that Pitt “doesn’t want to be photographed. So the kids meet him nearby, where they won’t be seen by people.”

“He lives and breathes for his kids. Family is everything to him,” the source noted.