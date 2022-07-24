Christine McGuinness ‘blamed Paddy for playing’ with blonde TV celebrity
Christine McGuinness is said to have discovered secret Instagram messages of Paddy....
The Sun claimed that Christine, 34, was “furious” about the new allegations, but Paddy’s camp, 48, and a source close to the unnamed TV star, who is rumored to be Christine’s lookalike, have both refuted this.
A source told the publication that Christine, who was allegedly “very hurt,” confided in her friends about her suspicions of Paddy’s adultery and a flirtatious Twitter conversation with a TV girl, adding that she
“had a feeling for a while something wasn’t right.”
Christine had feelings for the second girl, according to a source who spoke to The Sun:
“She was convinced that at the very least there was an attraction there.”
She felt betrayed and hurt. She pretended to be unaware in order to buy herself some time to think and decide what to do because she didn’t want to respond right away.
But given how challenging things were already, it naturally increased tension.
Without trust, it was challenging to envision a solution.
According to Christine’s spokeswoman,
“She is working through the dissolution of her marriage in private.”
It comes at a time when the couple has been “living separate lives” for months and their June wedding anniversary was a non-event, with neither of them posting about it on social media.
