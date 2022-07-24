Advertisement
In the midst of a divorce, Paddy McGuinness denies accusations of infidelity

Articles
  • After 11 years of marriage, Paddy and Christine McGuinness have decided to end their relationship.
  • In the midst of this, Paddy has refuted claims that he secretly flirted with a second girl behind Christine, his estranged wife, and amid allegations that he kissed another TV star.

The Sun claimed that Christine, 34, was “furious” about the new allegations, but Paddy’s camp, 48, and a source close to the unnamed TV star, who is rumored to be Christine’s lookalike, have both refuted this.

Advertisement
Read More News On

