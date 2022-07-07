Kate Middleton and Prince William does not indulge in PDA
Kate Middleton and Prince William avoid PDA. Both seem to be so...
According to body language expert Judi James, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared to ‘act like a young couple on a first date’ throughout the match, in a rare display of PDA.
As per James: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s natural and co-ordinated chemistry together is easily illustrated during these kisses and other PDAs at polo.”
“They manage to perform the more formal reward kiss perfectly while giving hints and cues to signal the actual depth of their relationship and how they would normally behave with more intimacy when they were out of public view,” James went on.
She then shared: “They later walked off with their arms around each other’s waists, like a young couple on a first date.”
“Their eye contact as they close in for the kiss – this level of close-quarters eye contact shows a very loving relationship.
Kate’s eye-gaze even moves down to William’s lips, which is a flirtatious gesture,” James explained.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Featured News, Lifestyle News, Love News, Relationship & Marriage News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.