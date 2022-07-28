Khloe Kardashian could have yelled at him for another baby, according to Lamar Odom’s joke

Khloe Kardashian’s new pregnancy with her ex-cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson was criticized by Lamar Odom.

Despite the NBA player’s paternity scandal, the former basketball player, who was married to the reality TV star for six years, responded to the news of Khloe’s surrogate pregnancy.

“Oh, [Tristan] got caught cheating again? And they’re gonna have another baby?” the 42-year-old said to Page Six.

“She could have hollered at me for that,” Lamar joked.

After Khloe and Lamar split up over his issues with substance abuse and infidelity, the star of The Kardashians began developing feelings for Tristan.

But after Khloe learned that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still seeing her, the two called it quits on their on-and-off relationship.

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child, the representative of the Good American founder revealed to People Magazine earlier this month.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the rep said. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.

“Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” the insider further noted.

“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December,” the outlet shared.