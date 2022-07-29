Kim Jin Ho, a member of the SG Wannabes, will wed his non-celebrity girlfriend

Kim Jin Ho will wed his non-celebrity girlfriend on October 23 after a year of dating, according to a July 29 announcement from Kim Jin Ho’s record label, Voice.

His future bride is a non-celebrity who is younger than him who he has been dating for a year, according to a source from his agency Moksolee Entertainment who confirmed the news later that day.

The second member of SG Wannabe to wed is Kim Jin Ho.

The couple reportedly started dating last year after many years of friendship.

The songs Timeless, Lalala, My Person, and Crime and Punishment by SG Wannabe are well-known. After appearing on MBC’s “Hangout with Yoo,” the trio recently made a comeback to the public eye.

Kim Jin Ho produced the song “It’s Time” for the project girl group WSG Wannabe.

