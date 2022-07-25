Advertisement
Nicole Shanahan has not yet responded to her alleged romance with Elon Musk

  • Silicon Valley entrepreneur and philanthropist Nicole Shanahan emerged this weekend at the center of a rift between two of the world’s richest men, Sergey Brin and Elon Musk.
  • Despite being married for more than three years, Shanahan and Brin announced in June that they would be divorcing due to “irreconcilable differences.”
  • The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that Musk and Shanahan had an extramarital affair, an allegation that Musk has since denied.
Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has not yet responded to allegations of a “romantic” affair between the billionaire Elon Musk.

According to the Wall Street Journal, who cited unnamed sources, the Tesla CEO had a brief liaison with his friend Brin’s wife Shanahan.

The relationship between the two tech billionaires was said to have ended as a result of the affair, which led Brin to divorce Shanahan earlier this year.

However, Shanahan did not respond to inquiries for comment when the WSJ contacted her.

The Tesla CEO has since said there was “nothing romantic” in their alleged relationship.

Tweeted Musk “I’m friends with Sergey, and last night we went to a party together. In three years, Nicole and I have only met twice, and both times, there were lots of other people present. Nothing sentimental.”

