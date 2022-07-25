Elon Musk is likely to be irritated by Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Elon Musk is expected to be irritated by Johnny Depp and his...
Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has not yet responded to allegations of a “romantic” affair between the billionaire Elon Musk.
According to the Wall Street Journal, who cited unnamed sources, the Tesla CEO had a brief liaison with his friend Brin’s wife Shanahan.
The relationship between the two tech billionaires was said to have ended as a result of the affair, which led Brin to divorce Shanahan earlier this year.
However, Shanahan did not respond to inquiries for comment when the WSJ contacted her.
The Tesla CEO has since said there was “nothing romantic” in their alleged relationship.
Tweeted Musk “I’m friends with Sergey, and last night we went to a party together. In three years, Nicole and I have only met twice, and both times, there were lots of other people present. Nothing sentimental.”
