The Phoenix Suns player posted a picture of himself Thursday in front of some rocks and some water on Instagram.

He captioned the post, “trek king”.

Kendall Jenner is back with her boyfriend Devin Booker Rumors about Kendall...

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Devin (@dbook) Advertisement

Also Read What Has Kendall Jenner Been Doing Since Her Split From Devin Booker? They split up around a week and a half ago, but there...

The waterfall in Kendall’s post on the photo-sharing app appeared to bear a “strange resemblance” to another waterfall Devin shared on Instagram the same day.

Kendall and Devin are now completely back together, a source close to the Kardashian family told E! News in the interim. After resolving their differences, the couple decided they wanted to continue their relationship.