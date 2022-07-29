Kendall Jenner teases a reconciliation with boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is back with her boyfriend Devin Booker Rumors about Kendall...
The Phoenix Suns player posted a picture of himself Thursday in front of some rocks and some water on Instagram.
He captioned the post, “trek king”.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
The waterfall in Kendall’s post on the photo-sharing app appeared to bear a “strange resemblance” to another waterfall Devin shared on Instagram the same day.
Kendall and Devin are now completely back together, a source close to the Kardashian family told E! News in the interim. After resolving their differences, the couple decided they wanted to continue their relationship.
Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.