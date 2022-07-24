Shakira and Gerard Pique to travel to the Bahamas with kids?

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce
Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira's song in his car after...
As a result, they chose to spend some quality time together as a family before finally ending this protracted custody dispute, according to the media outlet.
“It’s crazy. They’re going on holiday to the Bahamas. They are going to play happy family, and on their return to Spain they will sign the separation,” the show reportedly claimed.
Having been married for 12 years, Shakira and Pique announced their separation last month. They have delegated the custody dispute to their respective attorneys.
After her breakup, the singer wants to relocate to Miami with Sasha and Milan in order to spend some time in peace away from the media’s constant focus on their lives.
However, Pique does not want the kids to leave Barcelona and has refused to give Shakira permission to leave the country with their children.
