Shakira stuns in lavender beachwear as she relaxes in Mexico with her sons

While on a beach vacation with her children, Sasha and Milan, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Shakira attracted attention for her stunning appearance.

The Waka Waka hitmaker showed off her curves in a lavender crop top and shorts while taking a peaceful break from her ongoing custody dispute with Gerard Pique over her sons.

According to photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the Colombian singer wore no makeup as she flaunted her flawless glowing skin while her children played in the sand.

This comes after Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the ex-lovers recently met to discuss their impending split.

The publication reported that the ex-couples decided to settle their differences amicably rather than go through a drawn-out legal process, which will shield them from public scrutiny as well.

According to the media outlet, Shakira, who had previously wanted to be fully responsible for her children, has offered to share custody with the footballer but still wants to bring them to Miami with her.