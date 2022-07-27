Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Shakira stuns in lavender beachwear as she relaxes in Mexico with her sons

Shakira stuns in lavender beachwear as she relaxes in Mexico with her sons

Articles
Advertisement
Shakira stuns in lavender beachwear as she relaxes in Mexico with her sons

Shakira stuns in lavender beachwear as she relaxes in Mexico with her sons

Advertisement

While on a beach vacation with her children, Sasha and Milan, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, Shakira attracted attention for her stunning appearance.

The Waka Waka hitmaker showed off her curves in a lavender crop top and shorts while taking a peaceful break from her ongoing custody dispute with Gerard Pique over her sons.

Also Read

Shakira and Gerard Pique to travel to the Bahamas with kids?
Shakira and Gerard Pique to travel to the Bahamas with kids?

Before finally agreeing on a custody arrangement, Shakira and her ex-partner are...

According to photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the Colombian singer wore no makeup as she flaunted her flawless glowing skin while her children played in the sand.

This comes after Spanish media outlet Marca reported that the ex-lovers recently met to discuss their impending split.

Advertisement

The publication reported that the ex-couples decided to settle their differences amicably rather than go through a drawn-out legal process, which will shield them from public scrutiny as well.

Also Read

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce
Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce

Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira's song in his car after...

According to the media outlet, Shakira, who had previously wanted to be fully responsible for her children, has offered to share custody with the footballer but still wants to bring them to Miami with her.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Parenting News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story