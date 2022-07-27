“Sometimes God puts you in a time and place,” says Casey Wilson of his private scenes with Sam Asghari

Recently, actress Casey Wilson spoke about her time working with Sam Asghari and how she made it a point not to question him about his relationship with none other than Britney Spears.

The Happy Endings actress discussed the challenges of working with the singer’s ex-boyfriend, who is now her husband, during the “Free Britney” movement’s peak on Monday’s episode of The Jess Cagle Show on SiriusXM.

Also Read Britney Spears and Sir Elton John reportedly record duet Britney Spears and Sir Elton John have reportedly recorded a duet. The...

Wilson and Asghari, who is also an actor, co-starred in three episodes of the popular Showtime series Black Monday.

“We really love Britney and wanted her freed desperately,” Wilson told hosts Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham. “We wanted to be just obviously appropriate and not ask the thousands of questions that we had.”

Advertisement

To avoid asking questions she’ll later regret, Wilson said she opted for a slightly unconventional approach.

“We were like, ‘Let’s pretend we’re aliens who have just come down to Earth. We don’t even know what music is,’” she said. “‘Like, we’re not of that world. We’re thespians.’”

Wilson filmed a bold scene with Asghari for the show’s season 3 premiere.

“Sometimes God puts you in a time and a place,” Wilson added. “You’re the chosen one amid Free Britney.”

Also Read Britney Spears and Sam Asghari call police for safety Britney Spears stopped with Sam Asghari in Los Angeles. Police discovered the...

Following online rumours that Britney was being held against her will in a mental health facility, which she later confirmed in dramatic court testimony last June, the #FreeBritney movement was started in the early months of 2019.

Advertisement

After 13 years of being under her father Jamie Spears’ control, the pop icon was infamously released from her conservatorship on Nov. 12.