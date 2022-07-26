The eighth child of Nick Cannon, “Beautiful Miracle,” is born

Nick Cannon welcomed his eighth child with model Bre Tiesi, recommitting himself to fatherhood.

The happy news was shared by the couple on Instagram on Monday along with a number of tearjerking photos and a YouTube video detailing the model’s first-time motherhood experience.

“I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience,” she wrote.

I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely,” Tiesi continued. “This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner.”

Showering praises over her partner, she wrote, “Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. I can’t believe he’s here.”

The comedian reacted to the post, “You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!

“Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this my love is forever indebted,” he added.