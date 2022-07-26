Advertisement
Articles
With THIS comment on Travis Scott’s post, Kylie Jenner starts pregnancy rumours

  • Fans are wondering if Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are considering having a third child after she left a comment on Travis Scott’s Instagram post.

With the birth of their son earlier this year, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott experienced parenthood for the second time.

With their recent social media interaction, the couple, who are already parents to daughter Stormi Webster, sparked rumours about a third pregnancy.

It all began with Scott’s most recent Instagram post, which showed him posing outside and captioned, “Got there in a New York minute.”

While Travis’s supporters only had one request for the rapper—to release his new album as soon as possible—Kylie had something else on her mind, and it was her remark that caught everyone’s attention.

The beauty tycoon left a comment on Scott’s post and used several pregnant emojis. Fans were perplexed by Kylie’s remark and questioned whether she was making a hint or if it was just a joke.

Travis and Kylie have been in the news recently for a number of reasons.

After Jenner was spotted wearing an enormous ring on her finger, the couple recently sparked engagement rumours as well. In addition, a fake Mason Disick account that appeared to be run by Kourtney Kardashian’s son recently made the claim that Kylie and Travis were getting married.

