Amber Heard stated that she would not accept Johnny Depp’s $16 million divorce settlement because it was never about money.

According to pre-trial court documents that were previously sealed in the actresses’ libel case and were obtained by The Daily Beast,

The Aquaman actor “stayed loyal to her pledge” in spite of legal counsel.

According to the records, Depp’s legal team pleaded with her to go after the $16 million she was entitled to through his $33 million from the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie while they were married.

Heard allegedly responded to her attorneys in an email saying she was “amazingly true to (her) word, that this is not about the money,” and that she was refusing to accept the money.

Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the 36-year-conversations old’s and emails with her attorneys during the divorce dispute were improper for submission in court.

This information was revealed a short time after Heard challenged the court’s decision in the well-known defamation case, which dragged on for six drawn-out weeks.

Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and received $2 million in compensatory damages, while Depp received $10.35 million in damages.

The struggling actor has now repaid her ex-debt husband’s by selling her beloved California home for a whopping $1.05 million and making a profit of approximately $500,000.

Heard paid $570,000 for the Yucca Valley property through an unnamed trust in 2019.