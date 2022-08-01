Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Amber Heard allegedly refused to accept Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement

Amber Heard allegedly refused to accept Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement

Articles
Advertisement
Amber Heard allegedly refused to accept Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement

Amber Heard allegedly refused to accept Johnny Depp’s multi-million dollar divorce settlement

Advertisement
  • Amber Heard stated that she would not accept Johnny Depp’s $16 million divorce settlement because it was never about money.
  • According to pre-trial court documents that were previously sealed in the actresses’ libel case and were obtained by The Daily Beast,
  • The Aquaman actor “stayed loyal to her pledge” in spite of legal counsel.
Advertisement

According to the records, Depp’s legal team pleaded with her to go after the $16 million she was entitled to through his $33 million from the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie while they were married.

Also Read

Johnny Depp’s net worth after the Amber Heard defamation case
Johnny Depp’s net worth after the Amber Heard defamation case

Johnny Depp’s net worth after the Amber Heard defamation case. After the...

Heard allegedly responded to her attorneys in an email saying she was “amazingly true to (her) word, that this is not about the money,” and that she was refusing to accept the money.

Judge Penney Azcarate ruled that the 36-year-conversations old’s and emails with her attorneys during the divorce dispute were improper for submission in court.

This information was revealed a short time after Heard challenged the court’s decision in the well-known defamation case, which dragged on for six drawn-out weeks.

Heard won one of her three countersuit claims and received $2 million in compensatory damages, while Depp received $10.35 million in damages.

Advertisement

Also Read

Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial
Zachary Levi on Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial

Zachary Levi appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience. He talked about the...

The struggling actor has now repaid her ex-debt husband’s by selling her beloved California home for a whopping $1.05 million and making a profit of approximately $500,000.

Heard paid $570,000 for the Yucca Valley property through an unnamed trust in 2019.

Read More News On

Catch all the Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Relationship News, Relationship & Marriage News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story