Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were seen Enjoying a romantic meal in Paris

Articles
  • Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn had a romantic supper together, and they both appear to be the picture of perfection.

On the balcony of the opulent Cheval Blanc castle hotel in Paris, the 31-year-old musician treated his wife to a candlelit dinner on Sunday and set big ambitions for the couple.

The Shape of You hit-maker looked unassuming in a white T-shirt as he sipped on a glass of red wine with his 30-year-old wife.

Cherry, 30, looked stunning in a black strappy dress with her hair pulled back in a chic bun.

It follows the couple’s shocking Instagram announcement of the birth of their second child earlier this year.

Lyra Antarctica, 2, and Jupiter, 3 months, are the couple’s two children, who they are happy to call their own.

Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran posted a picture of a white pair of baby booties on Instagram.

Alongside the post, he penned:

‘Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x’

