Ed Sheeran makes surprise festival appearance with Snow Patrol
Ed Sheeran performed with Snow Patrol at Latitude festival in Suffolk, England....
On the balcony of the opulent Cheval Blanc castle hotel in Paris, the 31-year-old musician treated his wife to a candlelit dinner on Sunday and set big ambitions for the couple.
The Shape of You hit-maker looked unassuming in a white T-shirt as he sipped on a glass of red wine with his 30-year-old wife.
Cherry, 30, looked stunning in a black strappy dress with her hair pulled back in a chic bun.
It follows the couple’s shocking Instagram announcement of the birth of their second child earlier this year.
Lyra Antarctica, 2, and Jupiter, 3 months, are the couple’s two children, who they are happy to call their own.
Earlier this year, Ed Sheeran posted a picture of a white pair of baby booties on Instagram.
Alongside the post, he penned:
‘Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x’
