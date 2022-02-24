Pete Davidson once again deletes his Social Media account

Pete Davidson recently resurfaced on Instagram in the wake of Kanye West’s vitriolic attacks on him and his girlfriend Kim Kardashian. He has once again deleted his account. While the comedian returned to social media but did not share any posts. He was just following Kim Kardashian and two other people, with Kim returning the favour.

Pete only changed one thing on his Instagram account recently, and that was a YouTube link in his bio. The link occurred to be a clip from the film King of Comedy. In which Rupert Pupkin delivers his famous statement, “Better to be a schmuck for a night than a schmuck for a lifetime.” Many fans imagined it was Pete’s reply to the rapper Kanye West.

Whereas West had previously published screengrabs of his chat with Kardashian. In the chat, the founder of SKIMS expressed fear for Davidson’s safety in the wake of Kanye’s anti-Davidson posts. Kanye also showed a clip from Kim Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue. In which she said that she was married to the best rapper of all time.

