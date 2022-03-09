Halle Berry wished her boyfriend Van Hunt on Instagram wearing a T-shirt with his name on it!

Halle Berry paid a sweet tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt on his birthday in a new Instagram picture. Writing, “HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY!” When Hunt shared a photo of the two together on social media in August 2020, it ignited dating rumours. Later, Berry verified the rumours on her own Instagram account the following month.

Read more: Britney Spears writes a touching birthday message for fiance Sam Asghari: “I want a family with you.”

The actress stated in her post, “VanO, have a wonderful birthday. It’s no surprise that your birthday and International Women’s Day coincide.” “There is no one I know that believes in, supports, and uplifts women more than you,” she said. Berry went on to say, “May this year return all of the love and joy you have given! I adore you “As she tagged Hunt, she added a heart emoji. The actress included a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the words “Van Hunt” printed on it with her birthday greetings for her beau.

See the full post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Read more: Hollywood actor Lupita Nyong’o celebrates her birthday at Karachi beach

On the other side Hunt, also honoured the day with a post on Instagram. In which he talked about how he enjoys sharing his birthday with International Women’s Day. He penned, “As I observe the world realise that life is more difficult than good folks and bad guys. that we trade these r suits depending on the situation A man’s basic conflict is with his own powerlessness.” “So today I feel powerful, bcuz the women hav taught me how to fight,” Hunt said. Referring to the ongoing Ukrainian war and thanking the women in his life.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com