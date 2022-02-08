8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has determined that winners for eight categories would be announced off-air during the 2022 Oscars, which is a significant change. A letter was issued to nominees and Academy members on Tuesday alerting them of the change. Which intends to boost the Oscars broadcast’s decreasing viewership ratings.

The 94th Academy Awards will begin an hour earlier than the live show to present eight award categories. The Following categories are Short Documentary, Film Editing, Make-up and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short, Live Action Short, and Sound.

The presentations for these categories will be included later in the live broadcast.

Academy President David Rubin wrote a letter to address the issue and said that the decision might elicit criticism. But he explained that the goal was to create a balance in which nominees, winners, members, and the viewing audience all enjoy a fulfilling show experience.

This isn’t the first time the Academy has tried to move categories away from the live broadcast.

Similar adjustments were announced in 2018. However, the organisation had to backtrack before the ceremony due to widespread public and branch outrage.

The 94th Academy Awards, which will be presented on March 27, will be hosted by Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, and Regina Hall.

