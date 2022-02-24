Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 03:40 pm
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Web Desk BOL News

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on Hollywood’s prestigious Walk of Fame on 28 February. Benedict is the 2,714th personality to have his name inscribed on a monument.
The news was announced on the Walk of Fame’s official Twitter page. The tweet read:

“Benedict Cumberbatch will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 28 February. Fans are encouraged to tune in to the live stream on http://walkoffame.com at 11:30 a.m. PST.”

Benedict is best known for Sherlock Holmes in the television series ‘Sherlock.’ He is also famous for his titular magical superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Doctor Strange.’ Even his Netflix film ‘The Power of the Dog’ wowed audiences last year.

