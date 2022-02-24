Actor Benedict Cumberbatch is getting a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be honoured with a star on Hollywood’s prestigious Walk of Fame on 28 February. Benedict is the 2,714th personality to have his name inscribed on a monument.

The news was announced on the Walk of Fame’s official Twitter page. The tweet read:

Read more: Daniel Craig honored into Hollywood Walk of Fame alongside fellow Bond star

“Benedict Cumberbatch will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on 28 February. Fans are encouraged to tune in to the live stream on http://walkoffame.com at 11:30 a.m. PST.”

Read more: This is Us star Milo Ventimiglia gets his name on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Benedict is best known for Sherlock Holmes in the television series ‘Sherlock.’ He is also famous for his titular magical superhero role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Doctor Strange.’ Even his Netflix film ‘The Power of the Dog’ wowed audiences last year.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com