Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 07:01 pm
Highlights from Make-up Artist and Hair Stylist Guild’s event on Saturday

The Beverly Hilton Hotel hosted the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild’s ninth annual awards event on Saturday night.

The main attraction to the night was dominated by Coming 2 America!

A website also reported that ‘It’ won the prizes for best contemporary make-up and hairstyling in an unexpected win. Beating out Oscar frontrunners including “Dune,” “The Eyes of Tammy Faye,” and “House of Gucci” for best special make-up effects.

Whereas ‘American Horror Stories,’ ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ ‘Emily in Paris,’ ‘Pose,’ ‘Genius: Aretha,’ ‘Legendary,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ all won honors in the television category.

Melissa Peterman served as the evening’s host, emceeing a 600-person crowd with Covid regulations in place. The Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild teamed up with VOW, a major US government-contracted vendor for health and safety regulations at public events. Mandating that all visitors be completely vaccinated and present a test.

This year’s Distinguished Artisan Award went to Jon Favreau. While Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Michele Burke. The first woman to win an Oscar for hair and makeup Joy Zapata. Who worked in make-up and hair, respectively.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

 

