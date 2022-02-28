Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 04:47 pm
Samuel L. Jackson awarded for his campaign on Civil rights by NAACP Image Awards

Samuel L. Jackson, an Oscar-nominated actor and producer, received the Chairman’s Award at the 53rd Annual NAACP Image Awards, presented by chairman Leon W. Russell.
Jackson is a vocal supporter of civil rights and an outspoken campaigner for Alzheimer’s and cancer research. He has raised money and awareness for a variety of charities. He has further founded the LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson Performing Arts Center with his wife. This is to honour the next generation of artists.
Jackson in his statement at the NAACP Image Awards said, “From civil rights to the Vietnam War, and a variety of other issues that needed to be addressed and changed. I’ve had the opportunity to use my body to fight for what was right. We completed the task. Amongst which the Voting Rights Act is the most significant development.”
“We can use our legs, bodies, and voices to ensure that people turn out and vote. Regardless of what anyone would do to prevent us from doing so. And I hope you will all follow suit. Maybe one of these (awards) may come your way one day because you used your legs, your voice, and your body “Added he.

Jackson had already received five NAACP Image Awards, as well as seven nominations. For his appearances in ‘A Time To Kill,’ ‘Coach Carter,’ ‘Mother and Child,’ ‘Django Unchained,’ and ‘Incredibles 2’.

