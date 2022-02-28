Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:23 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparks outrage on presenting some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 05:23 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision not to broadcast the best original score category live at this year’s Oscar ceremony has sparked more controversy. As the Alliance for Women Film Composers (AWFC) has issued a statement denouncing the Academy’s decision.
The Academy’s initial confirmation of its plan to present some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast on March 27. This came in the form of a letter from President David Rubin issued to Academy members on Tuesday.

Read more: 8 awards will be presented before the live show in Oscars 2022

It was stated that the following categories will not be televised live this year: documentary short, animated short, live-action short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and sound design. The move sparked immediate outrage among industry veterans.

The AWFC statement, which included the signatures of the alliance’s top members, including President Catherine Joy, expressed disappointment with the Academy for removing the original score and the other seven categories from the live show. Claiming that the decision sent the message that the work done by those honoured in the categories is unimportant.

Read more: Here’s the complete Oscars 2022 list of nominations: Dune leading the race

While the letter appreciated the Academy’s wish to shorten the ceremony. It asked them to do so in a way that still honoured the craftspeople who are so important to filmmaking.

It is a well-known reality that most of what goes on behind the scenes in the production of a film, regardless of genre, is rarely acknowledged.
For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson awarded for his campaign on Civil rights by NAACP Image Awards

Samuel L. Jackson, an Oscar-nominated actor and producer, received the Chairman's Award...
3 hours ago
Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine

Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and filmmaker who is filming a documentary...
4 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly is looking for a gothic venue to marry his Beau Meghan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed that finding a wedding venue that meets...
4 hours ago
Amanda Bynes is planning to remove her conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes, an American actress, seeks to dissolve her nearly nine-year conservatorship....
4 hours ago
Are you ready to go back in the 60s? Steven Spielberg is in the making of a new film based on Frank Bullitt

Seems like a lot of people are working to bring back the...
2 days ago
Salena Gomez flaunts her friendship with Simi Khadra on Instagram

After Simi Khadra was recently photographed sharing a cuddly moment with The...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Princess Margaret
2 mins ago
Princess Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong’s notes took away his wife’s happiness

According to a biographer, Queen Elizabeth's younger sister Princess Margaret, who died...
2 mins ago
Green Day cancels concert in Moscow amidst Russia’s military intervention in Ukraine

In the wake of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine, the American rock...
Will Smith
5 mins ago
Will Smith dedicates his first SAG award to his ‘King Richard’ co-stars

Will Smith won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a...
Redmi
5 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
Adsence Ad 300X600