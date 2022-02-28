The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparks outrage on presenting some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ decision not to broadcast the best original score category live at this year’s Oscar ceremony has sparked more controversy. As the Alliance for Women Film Composers (AWFC) has issued a statement denouncing the Academy’s decision.

The Academy’s initial confirmation of its plan to present some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast on March 27. This came in the form of a letter from President David Rubin issued to Academy members on Tuesday.

It was stated that the following categories will not be televised live this year: documentary short, animated short, live-action short, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, production design, and sound design. The move sparked immediate outrage among industry veterans.

The AWFC statement, which included the signatures of the alliance’s top members, including President Catherine Joy, expressed disappointment with the Academy for removing the original score and the other seven categories from the live show. Claiming that the decision sent the message that the work done by those honoured in the categories is unimportant.

While the letter appreciated the Academy’s wish to shorten the ceremony. It asked them to do so in a way that still honoured the craftspeople who are so important to filmmaking.

It is a well-known reality that most of what goes on behind the scenes in the production of a film, regardless of genre, is rarely acknowledged.

