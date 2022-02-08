Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 05:51 pm

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon.

Leslie Jordan of Will & Grace and Tracee Ellis Ross of Black-ish will host the event, which begins today, Feb. 8, at 5:18 a.m. PT.

Read more: Selena Gomez to host Oscars 2022

The presentation, which may be live-streamed on both Oscars.com and Oscars.org, as well as the Film Academy’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube pages, will reveal 23 categories. Ranging from Best Actress in a Supporting Role to Best Film.

The Oscars will be held on March 27th, and while ABC previously stated that there would be an Oscars host this year, neither the network nor the Film Academy has confirmed who it will be.

Read more: Throwback to when AR Rahman dismissed Ismail Darbar’s accusations of ‘buying’ Oscars

But one thing is certain: the Oscars will return to the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood in 2022. The decision follows a scaled-back ceremony held in Los Angeles’ Union Station last year as a COVID-19 precaution.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

41 mins ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...
1 hour ago
Sydney Sweeney talks about her obsession with cars

Sydney Sweeney can't seem to get away from her favourite pastime. Sure,...
23 hours ago
James McAvoy put rest to the rumors of his marriage by agreeing to it

James McAvoy, who has been in films such as 'X-Men,' 'Filth,' and...
23 hours ago
Rumor has it; Jennifer Lopez loves Rom-com

Jennifer Lopez claims to have a soft spot for romantic comedies, which...
24 hours ago
Rihanna planning to marry long time Buea A$AP Rocky

Singer Rihanna is said to be planning to marry her rapper boyfriend...
24 hours ago
Sarah Khan sparkles in a gold outfit, see photos

Sarah Khan, the Pakistani actress who was last seen in Laapata, is...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
4 mins ago
Lamar Odom talks about son’s death on Celebrity Big Brother Show

Lamar Odom talked about his late son Jayden’s death with his Celebrity Big...
Sushmita Sen
7 mins ago
Watch Sushmita Sen responds to her baby niece enjoying Chunari Chunari

Sushmita Sen has reacted to a post by her sister-in-law and fellow...
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video
8 mins ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600