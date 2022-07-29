Advertisement
Articles
  • Los Angeles: The scandal-plagued organisation that oversees Hollywood’s Golden Globes announced on Thursday that it had approved a proposal to separate the lucrative film and television awards show into a new, for-profit company under the control of US billionaire Todd Boehly.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which consists of about 100 entertainment writers with connections to foreign publications, has been dogged by accusations of corruption, racism, and amateurism.

These sparked a Hollywood boycott, which resulted in NBC pulling this year’s highly publicised awards show off the air.

Before the HFPA members voted to approve his proposal for a new private company controlling the Golden Globes on Thursday, Boehly, who has significant ownership interests in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and Chelsea soccer team, already served as the organization’s acting CEO.

“This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes,” said HFPA president Helen Hoehne in a statement.

“We have taken a decisive step forward to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape for both award shows and the journalism marketplace.”

The HFPA will continue to be a non-profit organisation that concentrates on charitable causes and is largely supported by the Golden Globes.

Boehly’s Eldridge Industries will establish a new business that will be “charged with overseeing the professionalisation and modernization of the Golden Globe Awards” in the meantime.

In order to “increase the size and diversity of the available voters for the annual awards,” according to the statement, new Golden Globes voters from outside the HFPA will be added.

In Hollywood, the awards have historically ranked second only to the Oscars in terms of popularity and publicity.

