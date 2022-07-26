Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Award
  • Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time
Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time

Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time

Articles
Advertisement
Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time

Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time

Advertisement
  • The shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize—recognized the year’s best British album—has been revealed.
  • The Mercury Prize nominees have been made public, and they include pop music legend Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Little Simz.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, received his first-ever nomination for Harry’s House, his third studio album, which has been a smash hit at the top of the UK music charts.

Advertisement

Also Read

After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU?
After Eternals, will Harry Styles’ Eros rejoin the MCU?

Marvel boss Kevin Feige hinted at Harry Styles' return to the MCU....

Sam’s popular song Seventeen Going Under has been nominated, and Little Simz’s song Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has also been nominated.

As part of their Mercury Prize shortlist special on Tuesday morning, Nemone of BBC Radio 6 Music live-debuted this year’s shortlist.

Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Buckley & Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act are among the other artists who have been shortlisted.

On September 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, the Mercury Prize glam night of 2022 will take place.

The 2022 eligibility period ran from July 2021 to July 2022.

Advertisement

Also Read

Harry Styles and Lizzo first met in jet
Harry Styles and Lizzo first met in jet

Lizzo talked about her bond with Harry Styles. The 'Cuz I Love...

A panel of British music critics, artists, and industry professionals will judge the records, including musicians Anna Calvi, Hazel Wilde, Jamie Cullum, and Loyle Carner.

“We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways,” the judges said in a statement.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Award News, Celebrity News, Entertainment News, Featured News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Prince Harry appears to be following in the footsteps of Kate Middleton
Three best moments from Grammys night
Three best moments from Grammys night
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
The late Queen Elizabeth II's beloved Balmoral to reopen for the first time since her death
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Gillian Anderson, Rufus Sewell to star in new film ‘Scoop’
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Steven Soderbergh is explaining why the latest Magic Mike film doesn't feature any nudity
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Harry Styles' Grammys performance went in the 'wrong direction'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story