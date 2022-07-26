Harry Styles is nominated for the Mercury Prize for the first time

The shortlist for the 2022 Mercury Prize—recognized the year’s best British album—has been revealed.

The Mercury Prize nominees have been made public, and they include pop music legend Harry Styles, Sam Fender, and Little Simz.

The Watermelon Sugar singer, 28, received his first-ever nomination for Harry’s House, his third studio album, which has been a smash hit at the top of the UK music charts.

Sam’s popular song Seventeen Going Under has been nominated, and Little Simz’s song Sometimes I Might Be Introvert has also been nominated.

As part of their Mercury Prize shortlist special on Tuesday morning, Nemone of BBC Radio 6 Music live-debuted this year’s shortlist.

Self Esteem, Joy Crookes, Fergus McCreadie, Gwenno, Buckley & Butler, Kojey Radical, Nova Twins, Wet Leg, and Yard Act are among the other artists who have been shortlisted.

On September 8 at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, London, the Mercury Prize glam night of 2022 will take place.

The 2022 eligibility period ran from July 2021 to July 2022.

A panel of British music critics, artists, and industry professionals will judge the records, including musicians Anna Calvi, Hazel Wilde, Jamie Cullum, and Loyle Carner.

“We feel that these 12 amazing albums each have something to say artistically and socially, all in their own unique, enriching ways,” the judges said in a statement.