Azerbaijan Foreign Office condemns Bajaur suicide attack

Stated that they stand with Pakistan against terrorism.

Extended condolences to the Government, victims & their families.

Bajaur suicide attack death toll climbs to 54.

Azerbaijan Foreign Office on Tuesday strongly condemned the Bajaur blast at JUI-F workers convention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) in their tweet stated that they stand with brotherly Pakistan against terrorism.

MFA extended their condolences to the Government, victims & their families.

The United Nations Security Council also strongly condemned the Bajaur blast at JUI-F workers convention.

The Council expressed its condolences to the government of Pakistan and the families of the deceased while praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.

At least 54 people were killed and over 200 others injured as a bomb went off at JUI workers’ convention at Shindai Mor in Khar Tehsil of Bajaur on Sunday, according to initial reports.

Bajaur JUI-F chapter chief Maulana Ziaullah was also killed in the blast whereas as many as 10, who are seriously injured, have been shifted to Peshawar by the two army helicopters.

However, an investigation of the bomb disposal unit related to Bajaur blast has been completed. According to the investigation, the explosion was suicide, BDU officials said and added that Up to 12 kg of explosives were used in the blast.

They observed that ball bearings have been recovered from the crime scene, adding that high explosive was used in the blast.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif telephoned the chief of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Amir Jamiat Ulema Islam (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mehmood and condoled with them over the death of their workers in party convention in Khar, Bajaur.

Talking to the JUI leaders, the PM expressed his grief over the loss of precious lives.

He said the government was determined to eradicate terrorism and the culprits will be given exemplary punishment.

He sympathized with the bereaved families, prayed for the elevation of ranks of the martyrs in Jannah, grant of patience for the bereaved families and early recovery of the injured.

The prime minister also talked to Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa over telephone and instructed them to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast in Khar.

He directed that the severely injured should be transported to other hospitals on helicopters.

He ordered a probe into the incident and asked for strict action against the persons responsible for the heinous act.