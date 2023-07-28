People of Balochistan have first right on province’s resources: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently visited Gwadar in Balochistan, where he emphasized that the people of Balochistan deserve the primary share of the province’s resources.

He believed that improving their lives will lead to a sense of ownership and participation in the development process.

During the visit, the PM, along with federal ministers, army and naval chiefs, and other government officials, inaugurated and laid the foundation for various development, infrastructure, and educational projects aimed at transforming the region’s destiny.

Addressing the historical neglect faced by Balochistan, PM Shehbaz expressed his disappointment that the province has not progressed at the same pace as other regions in Pakistan.

He pledged to change this and focus on uplifting the standards of living for the people, considering it the true essence of development.

The premier reiterated that the progress of Pakistan is closely tied to the progress of Balochistan.

During his visit, he was encouraged by the enthusiasm of the province’s youth, which he witnessed during the distribution of laptops.

He believed that the future of Balochistan and Pakistan is in capable and responsible hands, and all stakeholders need to play their part in bringing about positive change.