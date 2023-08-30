Four terrorists killed in Balochistan’s Pishin area

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Balochistan killed four terrorists in a swift operation in the Surkhab camp area of Pishin.

The operation was carried out on receiving a tip, following which an intense exchange of fire took place between the troops.

CTD reported that arms and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist hideouts.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the slain terrorists were wanted in cases of vandalism, kidnapping and murder.

The targeted terrorists included the TTP’s notorious sharpshooter Shukardeen alias Umar Khalid.

The sanitization of the area has been accelerated to arrest the remaining members of the network, out of which one is an Afghan citizen Abdul Fatah.

CTD remains determined on achieving the goal of Safer Punjab by eliminating the menace of terrorism.