Three terrorists gunned down in Zhob operation

CTD confiscated weapons and assorted items.

Two CTD personnel were wounded during the confrontation.

Terrorists belong to banned outfit.

In a recent operation by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department, three terrorists were killed in the Zhob region.

Acting on information about their whereabouts in the Murgha Kibzai area of Zhob district, security forces engaged in a shootout with the attackers, resulting in the fatalities of the terrorists.

Regrettably, two CTD personnel were wounded during the confrontation and were subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility.

The spokesperson disclosed that the slain terrorists were associated with a banned group, and authorities confiscated weapons and assorted items from their custody.