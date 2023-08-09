Three terrorists gunned down in Zhob operation

- CTD confiscated weapons and assorted items.
- Two CTD personnel were wounded during the confrontation.
- Terrorists belong to banned outfit.
In a recent operation by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department, three terrorists were killed in the Zhob region.
Acting on information about their whereabouts in the Murgha Kibzai area of Zhob district, security forces engaged in a shootout with the attackers, resulting in the fatalities of the terrorists.
Regrettably, two CTD personnel were wounded during the confrontation and were subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility.
The spokesperson disclosed that the slain terrorists were associated with a banned group, and authorities confiscated weapons and assorted items from their custody.
