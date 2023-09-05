Faryal Fareed – Balochistan’s first ever woman SSP

Faryal Fareed makes history by becoming the first female Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Balochistan province.

She has been appointed as SSP Jaffarabad, an area known for its challenging law and order situation.

Faryal, originally from Haripur city in Khyber Pakthunkhwa, officially assumed her role on September 1, marked by a ceremony held at the Jaffarabad district police office. Upon her arrival, she was greeted with bouquets by fellow officials.

Notably, SSP Faryal achieved a significant milestone in 2018 when she became the first female police officer in the history of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) to receive the “Sword of Honour” award.

Her husband, Dr. Sami Malik, is also a part of the police force and currently serves as Naseerabad SSP.