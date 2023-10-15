Bodies of six laborers killed in Turbat sent to Multan via govt helicopter

The bodies of six laborers, who tragically lost their lives in Turbat, have been transported to Multan via a Balochistan government helicopter.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, arranged for the transportation of the deceased laborers from Khalid Air Base.

At the airbase, prayers were held to seek forgiveness for the departed workers, and the caretaker Chief Minister expressed his deep sorrow and condolences to the families of the victims.

He emphasized that the entire Balochistan community mourns the loss of these innocent laborers, and their grieving families are in the thoughts of all.

Furthermore, the Balochistan government is committed to promptly providing compensation to the families of the martyred laborers and those who were injured in the incident, said Caretaker CM Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki.

Added that the killing of these innocent laborers was an act of extreme brutality, and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice.

Deputy Commissioner of Kech, Hussain Jan Baloch, briefed the caretaker Chief Minister about the incident, mentioning that the deceased laborers had been working in Turbat for several years.

He also revealed that a profiling process for laborers working in the district has been initiated and will be completed within a week.