Hand grenade blast injures five children in Wadh

Five children were reportedly injured after a hand grenade exploded in Wadh city of Balochistan’s Khuzdar district.

The police reported that the iinjured children belong to a local madrassa.

Added that the madrassa students found the hand grenade from the Zarchin hill, while they were playing in the area.

The injured children were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical aid.

Two of the seriously injured children were moved to Khuzdar for treatment.