Turbat: Six laborers shot dead by armed men in house

A tragic incident unfolded in Balochistan’s Turbat city, after unknown armed men shot dead six laborers in an under construction house.

One of the two injured workers reported that unknown armed men stormed into the house of local contractor Naseer Ahmed on the night between Friday and Saturday, and gunned down six workers.

The police reached the scene and took both the injured and the bodies to the hospital.

The police reported that the deceased laborers are said to belong from the Punjab province.

An investigation on the incident has been initiated by the police, which is so being assumed as an act on terrorism.

Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister took notice of the incident and directed officials to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit an immediate report using all resources to make the arrest in this case.