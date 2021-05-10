Double Click 970×250

Arjun Kapoor In Tears As He Misses His Mom

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 10:50 pm
Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor made everyone cry after he expressed how much he missed his mom on mother’s day.

The world celebrated International Mother’s Day on 9th May and expressed their love to their mums, however, Arjun Kapoor hated every bit of the day.

Taking to Instagram today (Monday), the Ishaqzade actor posted a picture of him with his mother Mona Shourie Kapoor and wrote,

Yesterday was Mother’s Day I hated every bit of it…. Tomorrow is 9 years of me being an actor but I’m still lost without you Mom.”

 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

He went on to write,

“Just like in this picture I hope ur smiling watching over me & u got my back.”

Earlier, Arjun discussed his struggles during an interview with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

He said, “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old.”

“When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” he added.

“Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point,” said the Ki & Ka starlet.

