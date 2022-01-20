Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Jan, 2022. 04:17 pm

Daniel Redcliffe will star in Roku original biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

For Daniel Radcliffe, it appears to be the start of a new enormous fandom world! This time the Harry Potter star will play Grammy-winning singer ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. In the Roku original biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Yankovic is “overjoyed” with the casting choice and “has no doubt” that “this is the character for which future generations will remember Daniel Radcliffe.”

Read more: Daniel Radcliffe Reluctant To Have Public Account On Twitter

According to the official Roku summary, the plot “holds nothing back. Explore every part of Yankovic’s life, from his stratospheric climb to stardom. With his early singles like Eat It and Like a Surgeon. To his torrid celebrity love relationships and famously filthy lifestyle,” according to the trailer.

On the release of his last film, UHF, in 1989, Yankovic made a serious promise to his followers that he “would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” and it appears that he will keep his word.

Read more: Harry Potter reunion: When Emma and Daniel became love gurus for each other

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, believes the industry is lacking in biopics of iconic musicians and is proud to be the first to do so.

“Weird Al” Yankovic has smashed records and made history throughout his lifetime. As the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time and a five-time Grammy winner.

The film, which was co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel, will be Roku’s first original biography and will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project will begin filming in Los Angeles next month.

Read More

16 hours ago
Kim Kardashian flaunts her toned body in a black swimsuit, see photos

Kim Kardashian showed off her toned physique while basking in the sun...
20 hours ago
Willem Dafoe interested in playing a Joker Imposter

Willem Dafoe is most known for his terrifying roles in films like...
20 hours ago
Nida Yasir looks magnificent in glamorous peach attire 

Morning show host Nida Yasir, who recently hosted her brother's wedding, attended...
20 hours ago
Govinda talks about why he hid his marriage for an year

Celebrity divorces are a typical occurrence. Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja,...
23 hours ago
Surgical masks as the new fashion fad: Research agrees

Face masks were a huge addition to our physical appearances when Covid-19...
24 hours ago
Mohib Mirza pens down his emotions in an Instagram post

On the 13th of January, actor Mohib Mirza lost his father, Mohsin...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Babar Azam
45 seconds ago
Babar Azam named skipper of ICC ODI Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Pakistan's Babar Azam as the...
Pakistani Omani
3 mins ago
Pakistan, Oman discuss entry of Pakistanis into Omani workforce market

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani and Omani officials on Wednesday discussed ways to enhance the...
ICC Test Team of the Year
9 mins ago
Fawad Alam, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi picked for ICC Test Team of the Year

The International Cricket Council (ICC) revealed the Men's Test Team of the...
china
11 mins ago
China cuts lending rates, boosting property firms

BEIJING: China further reduced bank lending costs on Thursday in the latest...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600