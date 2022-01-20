Daniel Redcliffe will star in Roku original biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

For Daniel Radcliffe, it appears to be the start of a new enormous fandom world! This time the Harry Potter star will play Grammy-winning singer ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic. In the Roku original biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Yankovic is “overjoyed” with the casting choice and “has no doubt” that “this is the character for which future generations will remember Daniel Radcliffe.”

According to the official Roku summary, the plot “holds nothing back. Explore every part of Yankovic’s life, from his stratospheric climb to stardom. With his early singles like Eat It and Like a Surgeon. To his torrid celebrity love relationships and famously filthy lifestyle,” according to the trailer.

On the release of his last film, UHF, in 1989, Yankovic made a serious promise to his followers that he “would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork,” and it appears that he will keep his word.

Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, believes the industry is lacking in biopics of iconic musicians and is proud to be the first to do so.

“Weird Al” Yankovic has smashed records and made history throughout his lifetime. As the best-selling comedy recording artist of all time and a five-time Grammy winner.

The film, which was co-written by Yankovic and director Eric Appel, will be Roku’s first original biography and will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. The project will begin filming in Los Angeles next month.