Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the sad news on social media.
Dabangg actor has informed his fans that he is under home quarantine.
He began his note with the title, “COVID-POSITIVE, MOOD & SPIRIT – SUPER POSITIVE.”
He wrote on Twitter, “Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all.”
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 17, 2021
On April 16, Sonu tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear a mask and prevent yourself from infection.”
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) April 16, 2021
His illness comes days after he got his vaccine jab and he launched coronavirus vaccination drive all across India.