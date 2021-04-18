Adsense 970×250

Actor Sonu Sood tests positive for COVID-19

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 10:41 am
Sonu Sood
Actor Sonu Sood has tested positive for Covid-19. He shared the sad news on social media.

Dabangg actor has informed his fans that he is under home quarantine.

He began his note with the title, “COVID-POSITIVE, MOOD & SPIRIT – SUPER POSITIVE.”

He wrote on Twitter, “Hi everyone, This is to inform you that I have tested positive this morning for COVID-19. As a part of precautions, I have already quarantined myself and taking the utmost care. But don’t worry this gives me ample time to solve your problems. Remember I’m always there for you all.”

On April 16, Sonu tweeted, “Since morning I haven’t kept my phone down, thousands of calls from all over India for HOSPITAL BEDS, MEDICINES, INJECTIONS and still not able to provide to many of them, I feel so helpless. The situation is scary, pls stay at home, wear a mask and prevent yourself from infection.”

His illness comes days after he got his vaccine jab and he launched coronavirus vaccination drive all across India.

