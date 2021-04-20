Actress Prachi Desai expresses her opinion on Bollywood filmmakers

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood actress Prachi Desai said that she was dropped from being casted in a film for refusing to shoot bold scenes.

According to Indian media reports, in an interview, Prachi Desai said that she was removed from the film for refusing to do certain film scenes which weren’t palatable to her.

She added filmmakers in this industry are not polite enough nor have the decency to disclose the reason for removing an actor from a film.

Prachi Desai also said that she was told that she is not ‘hot enough’ and that she needed to do more ‘sexy songs.’

“You are not hot enough. You need to be hot. You are too young too cute. I think you need to do a sexy shoot. All you need to do a sexy song.”

And I didn’t understand that. I was like, ‘But for who should I do these sexy shoots. For who should I do these sexy songs?’ Don’t you see what I am doing in my films? That I can act,” she said.

The actress also shed light on the unprofessional behavior of filmmakers who do not inform the cast before replacing them.