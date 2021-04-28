Ajay Devgan donates hefty amount to set up a 20-bed Covid ICU

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood Superstar Ajay Devgan has stepped out to assist the front line workers in battling the second and lethal wave of the novel coronavirus by donating INR 1 crore to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to help set up a 20-bed Covid ICU.

The second wave of Coronavirus has been far more extreme and has spread its wings across the country. The city of Mumbai is now past it’s peak and has seen a steady decrease in cases. During these crisis, Bollywood actors, too, have been helping the authorities so that the infrastructure could be ramped as soon as possible.

According to a report, the said amount was donated to the BMC for the noble work by Ajay Devgn’s organization, NY Foundation. This Covid ICU is well equipped with para-monitors, ventilators, oxygen support.

On the film front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in 2020’s Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior. His next release will be the war drama, Bhuj and is expected to release this year.