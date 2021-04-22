Ajay Devgn Pens A Beautiful Note On Daughter’s 18th birthday

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s famed actor Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt birthday wish on his daughter’s Nysa 18th birthday.

On Nysa Devgn’s birthday, Ajay Devgn dropped an endearing snap of their picture-perfect father-daughter moment on social media with a sweet note for her.

The Singham star also sent out prayers for everyone amid the ‘stressful times.’

In the photo that he shared on Instagram, the actor could be seen leaning on his daughter and smiling away as they posed together.

Nysa was seen donning an off-shoulder blue striped top with jeans while Ajay was seen sporting a casual look in a black V-neck tee in the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

With the picture, Ajay wrote a caption, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, sincere prayer for all those who need healing.”

However, the actor’s daughter Nysa is currently in Singapore for her studies.

Ajay Devgn had also taken to social media yesterday and shared a video that he will be announcing something exciting for his fans today. It may be related to Ajay’s digital debut, Luther.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in RRR, Maidaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.