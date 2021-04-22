Adsense 970×250

Ajay Devgn Pens A Beautiful Note On Daughter’s 18th birthday

Web DeskWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 11:12 pm
Adsense 300×600
Ajay Devgn daughter Nysa
Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s famed actor Ajay Devgn penned a heartfelt birthday wish on his daughter’s Nysa 18th birthday.

On Nysa Devgn’s birthday, Ajay Devgn dropped an endearing snap of their picture-perfect father-daughter moment on social media with a sweet note for her.

The Singham star also sent out prayers for everyone amid the ‘stressful times.’

In the photo that he shared on Instagram, the actor could be seen leaning on his daughter and smiling away as they posed together.

Nysa was seen donning an off-shoulder blue striped top with jeans while Ajay was seen sporting a casual look in a black V-neck tee in the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

With the picture, Ajay wrote a caption, “Happy Birthday, dearest Nysa. Small joys like this are the only ‘break’ in stressful times like these. Also, sincere prayer for all those who need healing.”

However, the actor’s daughter Nysa is currently in Singapore for her studies.

Ajay Devgn had also taken to social media yesterday and shared a video that he will be announcing something exciting for his fans today. It may be related to Ajay’s digital debut, Luther.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in RRR, Maidaan and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Jahnvi Kapoor In Goa
2 hours ago
Jahnvi Kapoor Treats Fans With Stunning Sun-kissed Snaps

Bollywood's emerging star Janhvi Kapoor is spending quality time in Goa with...
Aishwarya Rai Abhishek Bachchan
3 hours ago
Are Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan Going To Part Ways?

Bollywood's power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding...
12 hours ago
Bigg Boss 14 fame Arshi Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has quarantined herself after contracting...
13 hours ago
‘Bobby Deol played cupid in my love story with Aishwarya Rai,’reveals Abhishek

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has revealed that he first met Aishwarya Rai...
13 hours ago
Earth Day: Kangana Ranaut shares pictures on Twitter showcasing her love with nature

Bollywood Diva Kangana Ranaut shared a message on her Twitter handle on...
13 hours ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...

Recent News

Turkey Officially Removed By Biden's Pentagon From F-35 Program
2 mins ago
Turkey Officially Removed By Biden’s Pentagon From F-35 Program

A Pentagon official says the United States has officially informed Ankara about...
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute "Pakistani Spy Pigeon"
40 mins ago
Indian Border Security Force Wants To Persecute “Pakistani Spy Pigeon”

A case has been registered against a 'suspected Pakistani spy pigeon' caught...
PIA vaccinated cabin crew
44 mins ago
PIA All Set To Fly With Vaccinated Pilots, Cabin & Cockpit Crew

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is all set to become the first airline...
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?
57 mins ago
Did You Know Which Languages Are The Most Difficult To Learn?

Learning a foreign language is a fun experience and has positive effects...