Akshay Kumar Hands Out Rs1 crore for COVID-19 relief work

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 08:22 pm
Bollywood’s acclaimed star Akshay Kumar, who is usually under headlines due to his charitable work, has donated one crore for coronavirus relief work.

The actor donated the whopping 10 million to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s NGO for Covid-19 relief as India is battling the worst virus outbreak.

The cricketer took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for his generosity.

He tweeted, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless” with folded hands.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will star in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi alongside Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had been admitted to the hospital after being under home quarantine for testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

He had posted again on his Instagram account in which he informed the fans about his hospitalization.

He thanked his fans for their good wishes and prayers and said that he is fine but has taken precautionary measures and has been admitted to the hospital under medical advice. He wrote, “Thank you everyone for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

 

