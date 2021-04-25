Akshay Kumar Hands Out Rs1 crore for COVID-19 relief work

Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s acclaimed star Akshay Kumar, who is usually under headlines due to his charitable work, has donated one crore for coronavirus relief work.

The actor donated the whopping 10 million to former cricketer Gautam Gambhir’s NGO for Covid-19 relief as India is battling the worst virus outbreak.

The cricketer took to Twitter and thanked Akshay for his generosity.

He tweeted, “Every help in this gloom comes as a ray of hope. Thanks a lot @akshaykumar for committing Rs 1 crore to #GGF for food, meds and oxygen for the needy! God bless” with folded hands.

These are really tough times, @GautamGambhir. Glad I could help. Wish we all get out of this crisis soon. Stay Safe 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 24, 2021