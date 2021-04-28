Adsense 970×250

Allu Arjun tests COVID-19 positive, in home quarantine

Web Desk

28th Apr, 2021. 12:46 pm
Arjun Allu
Famous Indian actor Allu Arjun has isolated himself after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The actor informed his fans on social media as he wrote, “I have isolated myself at home and have been following all the protocols. I request all my fans and well-wishers to not worry about me as I am doing fine.”

Allu Arjun’s next release is Pushpa which is slated for August 13 release. As per media reports, based on true events, Pushpa revolves around the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra Pradesh. With this film, the audience will see Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, sharing screen space for the first time.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

