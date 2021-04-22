Adsense 300×250

Bollywood’s power couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary as Abhishek joined his wife and daughter in a video call.

Aishwarya shared a screenshot of the video call she did with her husband, on her Instagram handle. She is seen posing with daughter Aaradhya in the photo.

Also, Abhishek took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for showering immense love and best wishes.

He tweeted, “Thank you very much for all your wishes for Aishwarya and my wedding anniversary, yesterday. Please continue to stay safe, wear your mask and if possible, try not to go out. Thank you again.”

Apart from this, an old interview of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starlet is doing rounds all over the internet in which she was asked whether she is parting ways with Abhishek.

To which the actress replied bluntly, “Our married life is going very well and we do not have any thoughts about divorce.”

Previously, Abhishek Bachchan about his wife Aishwarya said, “Some people ask, ‘Oh what did you do during the lockdown? What have you learned?’ Some people have learned to cook, some have picked up a new hobby, language, new skill set. I feel very overwhelmed, and I was speaking to my wife about it. And as all wives do, they put your lives into focus, they put you back on track. She said yeah but put it this way for the first time in your life you got to spend the entire year with your family. And your family is safe and healthy today. And when she said that, apart from being appreciative of having such a wonderful and sensible wife, it’s so true. We get to do what we love doing all day, and go home to a healthy and happy family.”