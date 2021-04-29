Adsense 970×250

Arjun Kapoor Details His Past Struggle With Obesity

Arhama Altaf

29th Apr, 2021.
Arjun Kapoor
Bollywood’s charming actor Arjun Kapoor, who usually remains under headlines after he started dating Malika Arora, has detailed about his obesity days and how he overcomes them.

Recently, Arjun discussed his struggles during an interview with Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor.

He said, “It reached a point where I developed asthma, I developed injuries because of it and I reached 150 kgs by the time I was 16 years old.”

“When my parents split up, I looked at food for comfort. I got caught up in the way I felt emotionally so I started eating and then I really enjoyed eating,” he added.

“Fast food culture came into India at that point in time and fast food is fast food, you can go after school and keep eating. And it is very difficult to let go because eventually there is nobody to stop you beyond a point,” said the Ki & Ka starlet.

