Arjun Kapoor gears up to work on ‘Ek Villain 2’

Adsense 300×250

Arjun Kapoor and chief Mohit Suri had earlier collaborated for ‘Half Girlfriend’ (2017) and now, the pair is good to go to rejoin for another film. Arjun, who has been endorsed on for ‘Ek Villain 2’, said in a meeting that he had been anticipating teaming up with Mohit again for quite a while now and said that the two had made some extraordinary memories cooperating on ‘Half Girlfriend’.

The film had likewise featured Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun said that Mohit had consistently put stock in him and urged him to propel himself and get out of his usual range of familiarity. He likewise applauded the chief’s movies and said that he was amped up for shooting the film in Goa in the coming weeks.

The entertainer additionally said that he was anticipating doing a lot of substantial activity successions in the film, which will likewise star John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Arjun said he was eager to be a piece of a group cast and a spin-off, which would likewise involve a decent soundtrack. The film’s delivery date is yet to be reported. Allowed that the subsequent wave has unleashed ruin the nation over, producers have once more pushed their movies until routineness returns.