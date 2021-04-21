Adsense 970×250

Arjun Kapoor gears up to work on ‘Ek Villain 2’

Web DeskWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 11:09 am
Adsense 300×600
Arjun Kapoor
Adsense 300×250

Arjun Kapoor and chief Mohit Suri had earlier collaborated for ‘Half Girlfriend’ (2017) and now, the pair is good to go to rejoin for another film. Arjun, who has been endorsed on for ‘Ek Villain 2’, said in a meeting that he had been anticipating teaming up with Mohit again for quite a while now and said that the two had made some extraordinary memories cooperating on ‘Half Girlfriend’.

The film had likewise featured Shraddha Kapoor. Arjun said that Mohit had consistently put stock in him and urged him to propel himself and get out of his usual range of familiarity. He likewise applauded the chief’s movies and said that he was amped up for shooting the film in Goa in the coming weeks.

The entertainer additionally said that he was anticipating doing a lot of substantial activity successions in the film, which will likewise star John Abraham, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria. Arjun said he was eager to be a piece of a group cast and a spin-off, which would likewise involve a decent soundtrack. The film’s delivery date is yet to be reported. Allowed that the subsequent wave has unleashed ruin the nation over, producers have once more pushed their movies until routineness returns.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

6 hours ago
Salman Khan’s Radhe to be released on Eid

Salman Khan is releasing a new film ‘Radhe’ on this Eid 13...
6 hours ago
Sushmita Sen looks gorgeous in embroidered saree

Sushmita Sen the gorgeous and stunning Bollywood actress defines what real beauty...
Kriti Sanon
7 hours ago
Kriti Sanon slays her new look, see photo

Kriti Sanon Bollywood's gorgeous super star spotted at the airport after coming...
7 hours ago
Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand by a fan without a consent

Today at the airport Arshi Khan got a kiss on her hand...
7 hours ago
Aishwarya And Abhishek Celebrated their Virtual Anniversary

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan showed some glimpse of her and Abhishek’s virtual wedding...
priyanka chopra
8 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra urges everyone to to stay home amid COVID-19 situation

Priyanka Chopra took to web-based media to share her musings over the...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....