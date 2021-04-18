Adsense 970×250

Arjun Rampal Tested COVID-19 Positive

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 05:22 pm
Arjun Rampal
Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor shared the news via Instagram.

The Roy actor took to his Instagram account and shared a post in which he wrote,

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care.”

He went on to write,

“I am following all protocols as required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions.”

He concluded by writing,

“This is a very scary time for is but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight corona!”

 

It should be mention here that millions of cases are being reported daily during the third wave of Corona in India and the global epidemic has so far engulfed many actors.

