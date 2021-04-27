Adsense 970×250

Ayushmann Khurrana Contributes To The COVID-19 Relief Fund

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 06:28 pm
Ayushmann Khurrana
As India battles the second wave of coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap decided to contribute to the coronavirus relief fund.

The Dream Girl actor took to his Instagram account and issued a statement about their donations.

The Andhadhun actor wrote,

“We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis. Today, again, this pandemic asks us to show fortitude, resilience, and mutual support.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

He further said, “People, across India, have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other, and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more.”

“We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many people as possible and have now contributed to the Maharashtra Chief Ministers Relief Fund in this hour of need.”

“This is the time when we should come together as a community and care for each other. People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit,” he concluded.

Khurrana’s wife Tahira also shared the same post on her Instagram account.

