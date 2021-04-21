Babil Khan expresses his desire to work with legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Adsense 300×250

Babil Khan, son of the late Indian actor Irfan Khan, has expressed his desire to work with legendary veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Babil Khan shared a memorable photo of his father Irfan Khan and Amitabh Bachchan to his Instagram account.

“I get hurt easy and then I throw a tantrum and then I realise that Baba’s fans are full of kindness and warmth so let’s ignore the hate. One day, when I’m capable, through infinite patience and hard work, I will make Baba’s fans proud ❤️ I love you.” he wrote.

“And one day to work with you sir,” he added, tagging the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in his post.

Like his father Irfan, Babil has also turned to Bollywood, and is going to make his debut with the movie ‘Qala’ to which Amitabh Bachchan gave a huge shoutout.

He took to his Instagram account and shared a BTS clip from the film. Amitabh wrote in the caption, “Anvita ji .. Wishing all the very best .. looking quite different .. good to see the making as well .. ⚘🙏”