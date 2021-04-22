Adsense 300×250

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Arshi Khan has quarantined herself after contracting novel coronavirus.

In her post she asked her fans to pray for her because she’s having some minor symptoms.

Arshi had her COVID test on April 19 at Mumbai Airport, and she recently received a letter from them declaring her a COVID patient.

Arshi is reportedly quarantined at home and is suffering from minor symptoms.

She asked that anyone who had recently contacted her gets checked and obey safety protocols. “Get well soon,” Shardul Pandit wrote in a comment on the post.