Bollywood actor Amit Mistry Dies At 47

Indian film and TV actor Amit Mistry dies of a heart attack early this morning at the age of 47 dues to cardiac arrest.

According to Indian media, confirming the death of Amit Mistry, his manager Maharshi Desai said that he was shocked to hear this news. Amit was fine and at home. He didn’t even have any health problems.

Maharshi Desai said that after breakfast, actor Amit had a sudden heart attack. He termed the death of the actor as a great loss to the entertainment industry.

Amit Mistry’s sudden death shocked his colleagues and industry people.

Actor Dilip Joshi wrote,

“Absolutely shocking and unbelievable .. Amit Mistry departed to Heavenly abode…………still can’t believe it……”

It should be noted that actor Amit Mistry has acted in films like “Kya Kehna”, “Ek Chalis Ki Last Local”, “Yamla Pagla Deewana”, web series “Bandish” and TV shows “Tanali Rama” and he had also worked in “Madam Sir”.