Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh tests positive for covid-19

Indian actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has tested positive for novel coronavirus.

On his Instagram account, he shared the news with his fan following he said,

“In spite of all necessary precautions, including staying home, unfortunately, members of my family and I have tested positive for Covid-19. We are all home quarantined, following the essential protocols and taking medication as prescribed by our doctors. We thank all of you for your love and good wishes. Take care and stay safe!”

Earlier, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal has tested positive for COVID-19, the actor shared the news via Instagram.

The Roy actor took to his Instagram account and shared a post in which he wrote,

“I have tested positive for COVID 19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care.”

He went on to write,

“I am following all protocols as required of me. To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions.”

He concluded by writing,

“This is a very scary time for is but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight corona!”